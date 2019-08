(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The first post Hajj flight to bring back 200 Hujjaj (pilgrims)arrived at the Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) here on Saturday.

Airport Manager Zafar Siddiqui and Deputy Director Hajj Operations Gulzar Ahmed Soomro welcomed the pilgrims at the airport, said a statement issued here by Hajj Directorate.