Post-Hajj Operation To Start In KP On Aug 17: Meeting Told

Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:12 PM

An important meeting pertaining to post-Hajj operation and timely solution of possible problems during arrival of pilgrims at airport, held on Tuesday with Manger Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Ubaidur Rehman Abbassi in chair at Bacha Khan International Airport

The meeting was attended besides others by officials of district administration, CAA, Press Information Department, Anti-narcotics Force, Pakistan Customs, Airport Security Force and local police.

Ubaidur Rehman said this year, 26158 pilgrims would perform Hajj from Khyber Pakthunkhwa including 19,939 through government scheme and 6219 through private scheme.

The meeting was told that intending pilgrims from Khyber Pakthunkhwa were airlifted through 75 flights and the last flight would be on August 07, 2019.

The airport manager said first flight of Saudi Airways carrying Pakistanis pilgrims will land at Bacha Khan airport on August 17, 2019.

Keeping in view of the construction works and existing situation, he appealed relatives of the pilgrims to use minimum vehicles, saying the pilgrims would be seen off at the airport gate and urged them to cooperate with security staff.

