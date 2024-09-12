Post-induction Training Course Participants Visit PSCA
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Officers taking part in the post-induction training course visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), here on Thursday
According to details, Operations Commander SP Shafiq Ahmed briefed the delegation about the institution's working. The trainee officers were taken to various departments, including the Virtual Centre for Child Safety and the Women's Police Station.
The delegation also reviewed the modern features of the 15 Emergency Helpline Centre and the operations of the monitoring centre.
The officers were briefed about the working of the Artificial Intelligence Traffic Management System. Operations Commander Shafiq Ahmed informed the delegation that the Virtual Women Police Station, established to ensure the protection of women, is proving to be effective. Smart Safe City projects are being implemented across Punjab. Expressing their views, the delegation participants stated that due to the modern infrastructure, Lahore is competing with major cities worldwide. The Safe City is serving as a role model, and they will benefit from it.
