Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local court today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 10, 2024 | 12:33 PM

Several PTI leaders including Sahibzada Hamid Raza of the Sunni Ittehad Council have been apprehended from outside the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan along with other party leaders arrested by Islamabad police from within and outside the Parliament premises, are expected to be presented before a local court on Tuesday (today).

The police are likely to request their physical remand during the court hearing.

The sources said that several PTI leaders including Sahibzada Hamid Raza of the Sunni Ittehad Council, were apprehended when police officers entered the Parliament House.

The reports suggested that Ali Amin Gandapur arrived at the KP House early on Tuesday morning. Naeem Panjhota indicated that he would accompany Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to Peshawar from the KP House.

Earlier, Barrister Gohar and Sher Afzal Marwat were arrested outside Parliament, while Shoaib Shaheen was detained from his residence.

Three cases have been registered against the PTI rally organizers.

These include charges for exceeding the rally’s time limit, violating the prescribed route, and engaging in stone-pelting against SSP Safe City and other officials during the event at Sangjani.

According to the reports, the lights inside the National Assembly were reportedly turned off before plain-clothed officers entered, while police stationed outside assumed positions.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza was taken into custody by masked officers from within the Parliament, while PTI’s Naseem Ali Shah was also arrested. Other PTI leaders detained during the operation include Sheikh Waqas Akram, Aamir Dogar, Zain Qureshi, Ahmed Chattha, Yousaf Khan, and MNA Zubair Khan from South Waziristan.

Additionally, two security personnel who were with the PTI leaders outside the Parliament Service Center were also arrested.

