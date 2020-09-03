Post Master General Northern Sindh To Hold "Online Khuli Kachehri" On Sep 05

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Post Master General Northern Sindh Circle, Hyderabad will hold "Online Khuli Kachehri" on Saturday (September 05) on the directives of the Federal government.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, online Khuli Kachehri was planned on special directions of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Communication to redress grievances of general public regarding Pakistan Post.

Deputy Postmaster General (Admin) Hyderabad Region Bhatio Meghwar said that the Postmaster General Northern Sindh, Circle Hyderabad will receive complaints via Zoom on Saturday from 11 am to 01 pm which would be resolved forthwith.

He also advised the general public to participate in online khuli kachehri through meeting ID No. 3233340575 with pass code 05092020 for registration of complaint/ suggestion regarding Pakistan Post.