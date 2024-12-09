Post-mortem of elephant "Sonu" conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A post-mortem of the elephant, Sonu, passed away at the Safari Park of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, was conducted on Monday under the supervision of Dr.Ghulam Mustafa from the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, with the assistance of the veterinary staff of the KMC.

Samples from various parts of the elephant’s body were taken to determine the cause of her sudden death, said a statement issued by the KMC.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab had ordered a complete investigation into the death of the elephant found dead at the Safari Park and had expressed his deep sorrow over the incident.

He announced that a full post-mortem would be carried out to determine whether the death was natural or caused by some accident.

The Mayor stated that recently, with the cooperation of the international organization Four Paws, the elephant Madhubala had been transferred from the Karachi Zoo to the Safari Park to ensure she had a better environment with other elephants.

He expressed regret over this tragic news and emphasized that a thorough investigation was underway.

The Mayor also mentioned that it is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure the safety of animals, provide them with proper food, and a suitable environment. If there is any negligence by the administrative staff, strict disciplinary action will be taken, and the results of the investigation will be made public soon.