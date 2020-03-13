UrduPoint.com
Post Of Hearing Impaired Teachers Will Be Created: Spl Assistant To CM Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:06 PM

Post of hearing impaired teachers will be created: Spl Assistant to CM Sindh

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Friday said that in coming budget, post of hearing impaired teachers will be created

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Friday said that in coming budget, post of hearing impaired teachers will be created.

While visiting Center of Excellence for Deaf Korangi Karachi here, these appointments would be made in Special education school across the province to overcome difficulties in teaching hearing impaired children.

On the occasion Principal/Incharge Formulation of Curriculum, Syllabus and Sign Language Committee, Muhammad Amin Memon, Interpreter Fazla Shamim and others were also present.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar assured that in coming budget the post of hearing impaired teachers would be created and funds would be allocated for the purpose.

He was briefed that how a word was created for hearing impaired persons to be used as sign language.

It was also discussed that how these created words, would be incorporated into Text books of Sindh Text Book board.

He was informed that there was no proper teacher for teaching of hearing impaired children.

The Special Assistant to CM Sindh assured them that the teachers on the pattern of braille teachers would be appointed in Special Education Schools across the province to overcome the difficulties in teaching them.

He also assured that the funds would also be provided to accomplish the task of compilation of Unified Sign Language for hearing impaired persons at earliest so that it might be introduced as soon as possible.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar appreciated the performance of Committee working for Unified Sign Language for hearing impaired persons.

