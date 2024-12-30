Post of young man who arranged re-marriage of his mother after 18 years goes viral

(@Abdulla99267510)

Abdul Ahad, the young man, receives a widespread appreciation on social media

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2024) A post of a young Pakistani man, who arranged re-marriage of his mother after she lived alone for 18 years, is going viral on the social media.

Abdul Ahad, the young man, is receiving a widespread appreciation on the social media. He also showed how he arranged his mother’s re-marriage after 18 years of live alone and encouraged her to give life another chance.

Abdul Ahad explained how he convinced his mother to remarry and insisted that she deserved a second chance at happiness.

“Over the past 18 years, I did everything in my capacity to provide the best possible life for my mother, because she dedicated her entire life to us,” said Abdul Ahad.

He wrote, “My mother also deserves to live a peaceful and fulfilling life. As her son, I believe I made the right decision by supporting her in this choice and encouraging her to give life another chance,”.

He stated that “It was an incredibly difficult decision for me, but my mother means the world to me, and there’s nothing more important than her happiness,”.