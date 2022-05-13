Post office to be established in I-11 sector: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Communication here on Friday informed the National Assembly that a Post Office in the I-11 sector would be established subject to the availability of funds for the construction of the building in the annual budget grant for the financial year 2022-23.

In a written reply, the ministry said, the proposal of establishing a Post Office in the I-11 sector in Islamabad was already under consideration.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has also allocated land measuring 1400sq.ft to the Pakistan Post office department on lease in the area for the purpose.