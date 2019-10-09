UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Post Office Utilising Its Vast Network To Attract More Customers: Chachar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:58 PM

Post Office utilising its vast network to attract more customers: Chachar

Deputy Post Master General Sukkur, Najeebullah Chachar has said in order to utilise the full strength of the vast network of post offices and attract more customers, the department is going door-to-door and visiting corporate houses to tap all the avenues and market

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) Deputy Post Master General Sukkur, Najeebullah Chachar has said in order to utilise the full strength of the vast network of post offices and attract more customers, the department is going door-to-door and visiting corporate houses to tap all the avenues and markets.

Speaking at an event in connection with World Post Day on Wednesday, he said, "We would try our best to generate a broader awareness about the role of the Department of Posts among the public and media at the national level." The department is well aware of the changing requirements of the customers and has introduced services like speed post, express/business parcel, business post and money remittance services, he said.

Chief Post Master Sukkur Ahmed Ali Bhutti, Accounts Officer Talish Bhutto and Ghulam Mustafa Mirani also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

World Business Sukkur Turkish Lira Money Market Post Media Event All Best

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Executive Co ..

5 minutes ago

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in various parts ..

5 minutes ago

Ministry of Defence, UAE Armed Forces participate ..

17 minutes ago

PM Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi criticizes Fayyazu ..

31 minutes ago

Situation in Donbas Is Kiev's Internal Problem - K ..

10 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court dismisses Musharraf's petiti ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.