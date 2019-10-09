Post Office utilising its vast network to attract more customers: Chachar

(@imziishan)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) Deputy Post Master General Sukkur, Najeebullah Chachar has said in order to utilise the full strength of the vast network of post offices and attract more customers, the department is going door-to-door and visiting corporate houses to tap all the avenues and markets.

Speaking at an event in connection with World Post Day on Wednesday, he said, "We would try our best to generate a broader awareness about the role of the Department of Posts among the public and media at the national level." The department is well aware of the changing requirements of the customers and has introduced services like speed post, express/business parcel, business post and money remittance services, he said.

Chief Post Master Sukkur Ahmed Ali Bhutti, Accounts Officer Talish Bhutto and Ghulam Mustafa Mirani also spoke on the occasion.