Post Offices Being Digitized: Imran Raza

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Post offices are being digitized to extend the latest and modern postal services to people through a market driven business strategy.

This was said by Post Master General Central Region Khawaja Imran Raza while addressing the business community during his visit to the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Wednesday.

He said the central region had 5,500 post offices with 6,500 employees to serve people and most of the post offices were located in far flung rural areas, adding that the government had decided to upgrade quality of postal services and 7,000 post offices were being digitized in the first phase.

He said the Pakistan Post had also signed an agreement with FedEx and Skyline to handle parcels at global level on behalf of the Pakistan Post.

He added under a business strategy, the Pakistan Post had decided to offer subsidized rates for bulk suppliers.

"The Pakistan Post is also launching its own logistic company which will provide a solid base for the promotion of e-commerce in Pakistan", he said and added that this company will work through public private partnership.

Earlier, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Talat Mahmood welcomed the participants and stressed the need for improving the postal services.

Later, SVP Chaudhry Talat Mahmood presented a FCCI shield to Khawaja Imran Raza.

The meeting was also attended by Rana Ikramullah, Habibur Rehman Gul, Rana Saeed Iqbal,Engineer Babar Shehzad, Dr Ijaz Nisar and Dr Sajjad Arshad.

