Post Offices re-branded with new outlook, services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has re-branded Post Offices in Bahria Town and other areas with new outlook and services including compurization.

Pakistan Post has recently taken number of initiatives, besides performing its core business of delivery of mail and remittance of money, an official of Pakistan Post told APP on Tuesday.

The new re-branded post offices include uplifting of counters and waiting area for customers. "Computer systems were also installed to make them online and start services like Electronic Money Order Service (EMO) etc.

He said that an action plan for the implementation of the agenda had also been finalized and its implementation underway. He said that major reforms and new financial was introduced in the department.