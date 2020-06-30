UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Post Offices Re-branded With New Outlook, Services

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:18 PM

Post Offices re-branded with new outlook, services

Pakistan Post has re-branded Post Offices in Bahria Town and other areas with new outlook and services including compurization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has re-branded Post Offices in Bahria Town and other areas with new outlook and services including compurization.

Pakistan Post has recently taken number of initiatives, besides performing its core business of delivery of mail and remittance of money, an official of Pakistan Post told APP on Tuesday.

The new re-branded post offices include uplifting of counters and waiting area for customers. "Computer systems were also installed to make them online and start services like Electronic Money Order Service (EMO) etc.

He said that an action plan for the implementation of the agenda had also been finalized and its implementation underway. He said that major reforms and new financial was introduced in the department.

Related Topics

Business Money Pakistan Post Post

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council bring in LaLiga experts to di ..

18 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Bulgarian counterpart discus ..

18 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases increase by nearly 6,700

6 seconds ago

Chinese researchers develop smart tumor-targeting ..

9 seconds ago

Encroachments removed in Faisalabad

10 seconds ago

Cholesterol-lowering drugs help reduce COVID-19 de ..

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.