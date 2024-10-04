Post Polio Campaign Review Meeting Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) A post polio campaign review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman here on Friday.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jamil, assistant commissioners, representatives from health, education, police, EPI, WHO, and other relevant departments.
During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the performance and achievement of targets during the previous polio campaign.
Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman said that polio eradication was a national duty and that any negligence or laxity in this regard would not be tolerated.
She appealed to parents to ensure that all children under five were vaccinated with polio drops during each campaign.
She added that such effort would not only help in eradicating the polio virus from the country but also protect children from lifelong disabilities.
Officials present at the meeting expressed their commitment to implement the deputy commissioner's directives to ensure the success of the polio eradication campaign.
