Post-Polio campaign reviewed in district polio eradication committee meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee Friday was held to review the district's polio control and eradication initiatives, particularly focusing on the post-polio campaign. Meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Usman Ashraf.

During the session, the health department presented a comprehensive briefing on the post-polio campaign’s performance. Acknowledging the collective efforts, ADC Muhammad Usman Ashraf commended the dedication of health teams, police personnel, and volunteers for ensuring the campaign’s success. He emphasized the importance of sustained inter-departmental collaboration to eradicate polio completely and protect children from this life-threatening disease.

District Health Officer Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, SP Cantt Saeed Khan Jadoon, LHW Coordinator Dr. Ashfaq, Health Coordinator Dr. Yasir, Public Health Coordinator Dr. Muhammad Wasil Rehman, EPI Coordinator Dr. Yasir, DPMT representatives Dr. Rabia and Dr. Abrar, DSO Health Dr. Syed Atif Saud, WHO representatives Dr. Tayiba and Dr. Nafeesa were present in the meeting.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to intensify efforts and collaboration to make the district polio-free.