Open Menu

Post-Polio Campaign Reviewed In District Polio Eradication Committee Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Post-Polio campaign reviewed in district polio eradication committee meeting

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee Friday was held to review the district's polio control and eradication initiatives, particularly focusing on the post-polio campaign. Meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Usman Ashraf.

During the session, the health department presented a comprehensive briefing on the post-polio campaign’s performance. Acknowledging the collective efforts, ADC Muhammad Usman Ashraf commended the dedication of health teams, police personnel, and volunteers for ensuring the campaign’s success. He emphasized the importance of sustained inter-departmental collaboration to eradicate polio completely and protect children from this life-threatening disease.

District Health Officer Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, SP Cantt Saeed Khan Jadoon, LHW Coordinator Dr. Ashfaq, Health Coordinator Dr. Yasir, Public Health Coordinator Dr. Muhammad Wasil Rehman, EPI Coordinator Dr. Yasir, DPMT representatives Dr. Rabia and Dr. Abrar, DSO Health Dr. Syed Atif Saud, WHO representatives Dr. Tayiba and Dr. Nafeesa were present in the meeting.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to intensify efforts and collaboration to make the district polio-free.

Related Topics

Police Polio Saud From

Recent Stories

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with ..

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

20 minutes ago
 UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of G ..

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Monte ..

Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..

13 hours ago
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed ..

166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire

13 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..

13 hours ago
 Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outsi ..

Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say

13 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New O ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas

13 hours ago
 Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strength ..

Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement

13 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplish ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan