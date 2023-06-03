Post-Promotion statutory training for Additional District & Sessions Judges concludes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :A month-long post-promotion statutory training for twenty-two Additional District and Sessions Judges (Izafi Zilla Qazis) concluded at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Judicial Academy, Peshawar (KPJA) said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Senior Puisne Judge, Peshawar High Court and Vice Chairman of the board of Governors KPJA graced the ceremony as the chief guest. The ceremony was also attended by Inamullah Khan Registrar and Muhammad Zeb Khan Member Inspection Team Peshawar High Court. The Director General, Dean of Faculty and Directors of the academy were present.

Issa Khan Afridi Class Representative thanked the Academy for designing a diverse training program that helped them in refining their personality not only as judicial officers but as people too.

Farah Jamshed Director General KPJA, in her address, expressed gratitude to the Chief Guest for gracing the concluding ceremony.

She shed light on various components of the training including a week-long study tour to Lahore High Court, Punjab Judicial Academy, Punjab Forensic Science Agency, and Fountain House with the logistic support of UNDP.

She wished trainees, the best of luck for their future endeavors.

Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan shared his professional and experiential journey with the participants. He encouraged participants to have undaunted faith in Allah while administering justice.

After formal addresses, course completion certificates were conferred to the participants. Besides, three awards 'Best Player', 'Well Dressed', and 'Best Presenter' were awarded to Muhammad Sher Ali, Adam Khan, Qaiser Khan Afridi, Additional District, and Sessions respectively.

Special certificates "Star of Academy's Night" and "Lady of the Academy Night" were also conferred to participants namely, Adam Khan and Shams-ul-Huda Salarzai.

The chief guest was presented with a plaque by the Director General (DG) of the Academy and a souvenir by the participants.