UrduPoint.com

Post-Promotion Statutory Training For Additional District & Sessions Judges Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Post-Promotion statutory training for Additional District & Sessions Judges concludes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :A month-long post-promotion statutory training for twenty-two Additional District and Sessions Judges (Izafi Zilla Qazis) concluded at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Judicial Academy, Peshawar (KPJA) said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Senior Puisne Judge, Peshawar High Court and Vice Chairman of the board of Governors KPJA graced the ceremony as the chief guest. The ceremony was also attended by Inamullah Khan Registrar and Muhammad Zeb Khan Member Inspection Team Peshawar High Court. The Director General, Dean of Faculty and Directors of the academy were present.

Issa Khan Afridi Class Representative thanked the Academy for designing a diverse training program that helped them in refining their personality not only as judicial officers but as people too.

Farah Jamshed Director General KPJA, in her address, expressed gratitude to the Chief Guest for gracing the concluding ceremony.

She shed light on various components of the training including a week-long study tour to Lahore High Court, Punjab Judicial Academy, Punjab Forensic Science Agency, and Fountain House with the logistic support of UNDP.

She wished trainees, the best of luck for their future endeavors.

Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan shared his professional and experiential journey with the participants. He encouraged participants to have undaunted faith in Allah while administering justice.

After formal addresses, course completion certificates were conferred to the participants. Besides, three awards 'Best Player', 'Well Dressed', and 'Best Presenter' were awarded to Muhammad Sher Ali, Adam Khan, Qaiser Khan Afridi, Additional District, and Sessions respectively.

Special certificates "Star of Academy's Night" and "Lady of the Academy Night" were also conferred to participants namely, Adam Khan and Shams-ul-Huda Salarzai.

The chief guest was presented with a plaque by the Director General (DG) of the Academy and a souvenir by the participants.

Related Topics

Peshawar Lahore High Court Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Jamshed Undp Afridi Best Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Challengers to take on Dynamites in final on Sunda ..

Challengers to take on Dynamites in final on Sunday

12 minutes ago
 Pervez Elahi to be presented before court in Gujra ..

Pervez Elahi to be presented before court in Gujranwala today

1 hour ago
 GCTP, Malta organise the International Conference ..

GCTP, Malta organise the International Conference on &#039;Building Tolerance an ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz in Ankara to attend Erdogan’s inaugur ..

PM Shehbaz in Ankara to attend Erdogan’s inauguration

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.