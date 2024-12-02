Post-Promotion Statutory Training for senior civil Judges, judicial magistrates and Qazis commences

- Home
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) A three-week Post-Promotion Statutory Training for 25 Senior Civil Judges, Judicial Magistrates, aa’la Illaqa Qazis commenced in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy (KPJA), Peshawar on Monday.
The inaugural ceremony was chaired by Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, Chairman KPJA, as the Chief Guest. Other distinguished personalities included Barrister Ikhtiar Khan; Registrar of Peshawar High Court, Jahanzeb Shinwari, Director General KPJA, Zia Ur Rahman; Dean Faculty; Senior Director Research Dr Qazi Ataullah, Station Director Aurangzeb Khalil and directors and officers of KPJA.
In his address, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim congratulated the participants on their promotion to the positions of Senior Civil Judges, Aa’la Illaqa Qazis. The Chief Justice highlighted the significant role of Senior Civil Judges, in managing a wide range of responsibilities, including human resource management, financial management, judicial infrastructure, and technology utilization.
Highlighting the need for improvement in process-serving agency, the Chief Justice urged for proper supervision and meaningful vigilance.
For timely service of court process, he emphasized on the utilization of modern modes and new techniques of information such as Messenger, WhatsApp, Cell-Phone, E-mail and many more.
The Chief Justice specifically drew the attention of the participants towards their function as Family Court. He placed great emphasis on saving the couple from disintegration. For this objective, the Judges, Qazis should have full command over the family issues, such as Nikah, Talaq, Khula, Iddat, maintenance, child custody and significant inheritance, he added.
The Chief Guest applauded the Academy for imparting training to the young male and female lawyers of Baluchistan Province. He also appreciated the Academy for arranging visit to the Sindh Judicial Academy for the purpose of cross-provincial professional development.
Earlier, in his welcome address, the Director General KPJA thanked the Chief Guest for his presence on the occasion. He also welcomed the participants and congratulated them on their promotion as well as their selection for the training. He shared the details of the training program and contents of the training course.
