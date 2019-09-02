UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Post-workout Protein Shakes: Do They Reduce Muscle Pain, Aid Recovery?

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 07:06 PM

Post-workout protein shakes: Do they reduce muscle pain, aid recovery?

A recent, small scale study concludes that protein shakes, compared with high carbohydrate drinks, do not reduce muscle pain or speed up muscle recovery after a workout

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) A recent, small scale study concludes that protein shakes, compared with high carbohydrate drinks, do not reduce muscle pain or speed up muscle recovery after a workout.

However, there are several issues with the study.Following resistance training, muscles can feel sore for around 48 hours.There is also a measurable decline in muscle function. For instance, astudy looking at rowers found that intense exercise causes a reduction in muscle performance 24 hours later.Individuals who wish to perform at their best are keen to find ways to restore muscle strength and reduce pain as quickly as possible.Testing proteinsTo investigate, the researchers recruited 30 males, aged 20-30, all of whom had been doing resistance training for at least 1 year.The researchers put each participant through an intensive resistance training session.

Ten minutes after exercising, the researchers gave the participants one of three drinks:�a whey protein based drink, which contained the carbohydrate dextrose�a milk protein based drink, which contained the carbohydrates lactose, sucrose, fructose, and maltodextrin�a carbohydrate drink containing dextroseThe researchers provided all the drinks in 900-milliliter (ml) servings, and they all contained the same number of calories.

AssessmentsAt the 24- and 48-hour visits, the scientists conducted a range of assessments.

Firstly, they asked participants to rate how sore their muscles were using a scale from 0 (no muscle pain) to 200 (pain as bad as it could be).No findingsAs expected, soreness scores were higher at both 24 and 48 hours compared with baseline.

However, there were no differences between the three experimental groups at either 24 or 48 hours.Substantial issuesThe results are interesting, mainly because they fly in the face of common understanding.

Protein shakes are popular because people believe that they help repair muscle, reduce pain, and restore performance, among other things.However, there are numerous issues with the study. Firstly, 30 participants are not enough to produce reliable conclusions.

Related Topics

Same All From Best

Recent Stories

Policies should be relaxed of economic stability a ..

22 minutes ago

UAE uses AI to accelerate fight against food waste

26 minutes ago

‘Pakistan Will Continue To Expose Indian Atrocit ..

30 minutes ago

PCB releases Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 schedule

39 minutes ago

Meet Afia Amin, who turned her dream of becoming a ..

50 minutes ago

AI condemns atrocities in Kashmir; urges transpare ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.