Postage stamp commemorating 75-yr of Pak-Turkiye diplomatic ties unveiled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and the Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci on Wednesday jointly unveiled a postage stamp commemorating 75 years of the establishment of Pakistan and Turkiye diplomatic ties, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The event showcased enduring bonds of brotherhood and fraternity between two nations & people," the Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on her X handle.