Open Menu

Postage Stamp Commemorating 75-yr Of Pak-Turkiye Diplomatic Ties Unveiled

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Postage stamp commemorating 75-yr of Pak-Turkiye diplomatic ties unveiled

Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and the Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci on Wednesday jointly unveiled a postage stamp commemorating 75 years of the establishment of Pakistan and Turkiye diplomatic ties, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and the Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci on Wednesday jointly unveiled a postage stamp commemorating 75 years of the establishment of Pakistan and Turkiye diplomatic ties, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The event showcased enduring bonds of brotherhood and fraternity between two nations & people," the Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on her X handle.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Event

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza lauds Nadia Jamil over her inspiration ..

Sania Mirza lauds Nadia Jamil over her inspirational journey

4 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed about duties of National ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed about duties of National Guard

4 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Hamdan commends the IGCF for attracting ..

Zayed bin Hamdan commends the IGCF for attracting best international media and c ..

4 minutes ago
 Customs seize large quantity of smuggled goods

Customs seize large quantity of smuggled goods

6 minutes ago
 PPP, PML-N ask ECP to announce date for next elect ..

PPP, PML-N ask ECP to announce date for next elections

3 minutes ago
 Dr. Shafaq Akhtar: A global ambassador of Pakistan ..

Dr. Shafaq Akhtar: A global ambassador of Pakistan's beauty and inspiration

16 minutes ago
Child poverty surges as 1 in 6 live in extreme pov ..

Child poverty surges as 1 in 6 live in extreme poverty worldwide: UNICEF

5 minutes ago
 Last-ditch hunt for Morocco quake survivors

Last-ditch hunt for Morocco quake survivors

5 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with the NYPD Chief of Train ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with the NYPD Chief of Training

19 minutes ago
 BP shares sink after CEO quits over relationships

BP shares sink after CEO quits over relationships

3 minutes ago
 Religious hatred 'totally unacceptable', UN chief ..

Religious hatred 'totally unacceptable', UN chief says on return from G20 summit ..

3 minutes ago
 ECP debunks Thursday meeting claims

ECP debunks Thursday meeting claims

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan