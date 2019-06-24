Postal ballot for provincial assembly in tribal districts to be submitted by 5th July

Election Commission has sought applications for postal ballot papers for the election of 16 provincial assembly seats in the merged tribal districts of former FATA, which are going to be held on 20th July

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th June, 2019) Election Commission has sought applications for postal ballot papers for the election of 16 provincial assembly seats in the merged tribal districts of former FATA, which are going to be held on 20th July.

Election Commission has also directed to submit applications for the postal ballots by 5th July.

The government servants and the prisoners hailed from the tribal districts can also apply for the ballot papers to the concerned Returning Officer .Once the postal ballot paper would be issued to any one , he cannot cast his vote on polling station.