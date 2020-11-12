UrduPoint.com
Postal Ballot Papers To Be Verified By NADRA:Chief Election Commissioner GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:40 AM

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit Baltistan Raja Shehbaz Khan said that due to violation of code of conduct so far 330 notices has been issued to different party and independent candidates contesting for the upcoming election scheduled to be held on 15th November this week.

Addressing a press conference here in Gilgit ,Chief Election Commissioner said that election campaign would be banned after night of 13th November and violation of code of conduct would be dealt with strict legal proceedings.

He informed that regarding postal ballot papers election act has law and regulations adding that soon after the unofficial results of election from different Constituencies, postal ballot papers would be open in front of candidates.

He said that postal ballot papers would be verified by NADRA and fake postal ballot be separated from original once.

Chief election Commissioner said that all political parties had showed up confidence upon the preparations and managements done by Election Commission GB.He said election Commission GB had tried his best to act up on the reservations of different candidates of political parties.

