Postal employees stage protest demonstration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :National Organization of Postal Employees Friday staged a protest demonstration to press their demands including workers up-gradation.

The postal employees leaders said the issue of shortage of staff should be addressed and steps should be taken for employees up-gradation.

They demanded payment of arrears to daily wage employees and restoration of two holidays weekly.

They also threatened to observe pen-down strike for one hour strike from July 7, and alarmed the duration could be increased if their demands were not met.