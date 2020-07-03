Postal Employees Stage Protest Demonstration
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 10:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :National Organization of Postal Employees Friday staged a protest demonstration to press their demands including workers up-gradation.
The postal employees leaders said the issue of shortage of staff should be addressed and steps should be taken for employees up-gradation.
They demanded payment of arrears to daily wage employees and restoration of two holidays weekly.
They also threatened to observe pen-down strike for one hour strike from July 7, and alarmed the duration could be increased if their demands were not met.