Postal Life Insurance employee convicted over embezzlement

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Judge Central Faisalabad/Sargodha Division Raja Parvaiz Akhtar convicted an employee of Postal Life Insurance Company (PLIC) over embezzlement of public funds.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Imran, a PLIC employee embezzled hefty amount from different accounts in 2018.

Deciding the case, the court awarded 14-year imprisonment to the accused. The courtalso imposed a fine of Rs 2 million to the convict and in case of default of payment, hewould have to undergo further two years imprisonment.