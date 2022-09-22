Postal plan for education, training of prisoners: Rubaba Buledi

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Science and Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday said the implementation of modern prisons reforms was necessary to make the provincial jails an ideal model of reformed society.

In developed societies, the concept of barracks is considered as a violation of human rights, so in Pakistan, while doing prison reforms, dormitory-style accommodation should be adopted for prisoners. Issue of sanctioned fixed daily allowance to jail employees will be dealt on priority basis, she added.

She expressed these views while discussing the briefing given by IG Prisons Shujauddin Kasi during her visit to the Central Jail.

Dr. Rubaba Buledi said the postal plan has been created for the better education and training of juvenile prisoners, where along with their quality education and training, they would be trained to become useful citizens.

She said the appointment of law officers, psychologists and medical officers for prisons to solve the problems faced including increasing the budget of medicines saying that the CM Balochistan and concerned authorities would be contacted through a special summary while efforts to be made to acquire land for the expansion of the old jail of Dera Allah-Yar Dr.

Rubaba Buledi while appreciating the work of IG Prisons Shujauddin Kasi said that the credit went to the current head of prisons for solving the problems faced by the prisoners in the prisons of Balochistan and implementing prison reforms.

She said that the pending issue of inclusion of Balochi and Brahui language in the teaching curriculum of the jail manual would be dealt soon.

On this occasion, Shujauddin Kasi said steps were being taken to provide basic facilities including education and health to the prisoners in the twelve prisons of Balochistan and five new prisons were being constructed in the province.

He informed Balochistan was updating the existing prison rules by revising the prison manual and in the light of the instructions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Federal and provincial ombudsman, the prison reforms were being implemented gradually.

He said that it has been decided to establish a rehabilitation center for the treatment of drug addicts.

He said that positive steps were being taken with the support of international organizations and the government was working for the reform of prisons, during which results would be obtained.