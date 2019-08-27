Postal rent houses in Murree, Rawalpindi earn upto 3 lacs in 40 days

Postal rest houses under Pakistan Post have generated income of Rs 2,079,400 in short period of 40 days from just two stations of Murree and Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Postal rest houses under Pakistan Post have generated income of Rs 2,079,400 in short period of 40 days from just two stations of Murree and Rawalpindi.

Rental houses in Murree and Rawalpindi, opened for general public as affordable renting facility since May 25 this year, were pulling the tourists in bulk from across the country as this facility was available at affordable prices, an official source told APP.

With vacation season about to end, more people wanted to visit tourist places due to which the rest houses were being booked in advance till September by large number of public especially for hilly areas in the north, official told.

He said department has opened around 40 rest houses earlier this year at different destinations across the country to cater to domestic and foreign tourists with the most booking were being received for Murree and Rawalpindi.

"Despite the fact that these rest houses were constructed long ago and were not in their best shape, public wants to rent them out because we are offering reasonable prices", he added.

To a question he said that our ministry was making efforts to improve the condition of these rest houses alongside the aim to build new motels under the supervision of department.

Official told these rest houses were being used by officials of�Pakistan Post�but now they were open to the general public to promote local tourism.

These rest houses have been divided into three categories, A category were located in�Karachi,�Multan,�Jhelum,�Mianwali,�Rawalpindi,�Peshawar, Nathia Gali, Hyderabad,� Sukkur, Shadman�Lahore,�Lahore�Cantt,�Sialkot�General�Post�Office (GPO), Sialkot�Cantt, Faislabad GPO and�Quetta. Fare for these rest houses will be 3,000 per day.

Similarly, per day rent of the B category rest houses in Attock, Murree GPO,�Gujrat,�Sargodha, Layyah,�Chitral,�Abbottabad, Ayubia,�Kohat,�DI Khan,�Mirpurkhas, Sorab, Amri, Taftan, Qallat, Muzzaffarbad,�Mirpur,�Kotli,�Gilgit, Sust and�Skardu�will be Rs 2,200.

While for rest houses in Pindi Point�Murree,�Saidu�Sharif,�Bannu,�Ziarat�and�Sialkot�Cantt, which fell in the C category, per day�rent�of Rs1,200 has been fixed.

Jawad Ali Shah, founder of private tour operator, told APP that this initiative has enabled travel agents like us to grab more customers as booking these motels was easier than private motels that also charge high rent fares.

He said offering cost-effective accommodations to travelers was good venture as tourism was increasing at scenic locations. "Our costumers were asking us to book these postal motels and those under tourism department than private rest houses as government's attention has improved living conditions around these motels", he added.