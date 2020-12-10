UrduPoint.com
Postal Rest Houses Available For General Public In All Major Cities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 02:04 PM

Postal Rest Houses available in all four provinces including Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan at affordable rates for the general public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Postal Rest Houses available in all four provinces including Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan at affordable rates for the general public.

According to Pakistan Post, the Rest Houses comprised of three categories A-B-C. The per day rent for Category-A Rs. 3,000, Category-B Rs. 2,200 and Category C per day rent Rs.1,200.

Category-A Rest Houses are available in Karachi City, Multan, Jhelum, Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, NathiaGali, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shadman Lahore, Lahore Cantt, Sialkot GPO, Sialkot Cantt., Faisalabad GPO and Quetta. Category-B Rest Houses are available in Attock, Murree GPO, Chitral, Abbottabad, Ayubia, Kohat, D.

I.Khan, Mirpurkhas, Sorab, Amri, Taftan, Qallat, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Gilgit, Sust, Skardu, Gujrat, Sargodha and LayyahWhile Category-C Rest Houses serve the general public in Pindi Point Murree, Saidu Sharif, Bannu and Ziarat. The present government had been opened Postal Rest Houses, across the country located at attractive places for the general public and tourists at cheaper rates last year.

Spokesperson of Pakistan Post said that to promote tourism in the country and generate more revenue for the department the initiative has been taken on the directions of the Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed.

