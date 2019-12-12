UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Postal Rest Houses Facility Available For General Public Across Country

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:34 PM

Postal Rest Houses facility available for general public across country

Pakistan Post Rest Houses facility was available at affordable rates for the general public in all the four provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Post Rest Houses facility was available at affordable rates for the general public in all the four provinces.

An official of Pakistan Post told APP, that the rent of per day category-A costs Rs.3000, category-B per day rent is Rs.2200 and Category-C per day rent is Rs.1200.

He said that category-A Rest Houses were available at Karachi City, Multan, Jhelum, Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Nathia Gali, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shadman Lahore, Lahore Cantt, Sialkot GPO, �Sialkot Cantt.

, Faisalabad GPO and Quetta.

Category-B Rest houses were at�Attock, Murree GPO,Chitral, Abbottabad, Ayubia, Kohat, D.I.Khan, Mirpurkhas, Sorab, Amri, Taftan, Qallat, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Gilgit, Sust, Skardu, Gujrat, Sargodha and Layyah.

While Category-C Rest Houses facility was at Pindi Point Murree, Saidu Sharif, Bannu and Ziarat.

"The reservation will be made through official website/email address pakpostresthouses@gmail.com" he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu Quetta Abbottabad Murree Rent Hyderabad Gujrat Kohat Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Rawalpindi Sukkur Saidu Sialkot Jhelum Mianwali Chitral Skardu Muzaffarabad Mirpur Kotli Ziarat Pakistan Post All

Recent Stories

Staying True to the Y Series Legacy, HUAWEI Y9s Se ..

20 minutes ago

Hyundai to supply over 1,200 Sonata hybrid taxis t ..

3 minutes ago

Huawei tipped to narrow gap with Samsung in smartp ..

3 minutes ago

Fire erupts in PBC

42 minutes ago

90 pct Chinese parents approve of teachers punishi ..

27 seconds ago

Arrangements underway for wheat yield competition

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.