Postal Rest Houses Facility Available For General Public Across Country

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Post Rest Houses facility was available at affordable rates for the general public in all the four provinces.

An official of Pakistan Post told APP, that the rent of per day category-A costs Rs.3000, category-B per day rent is Rs.2200 and Category-C per day rent is Rs.1200.

He said that category-A Rest Houses were available at Karachi City, Multan, Jhelum, Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Nathia Gali, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shadman Lahore, Lahore Cantt, Sialkot GPO,  Sialkot Cantt.

, Faisalabad GPO and Quetta.

Category-B Rest houses were at Attock, Murree GPO,Chitral, Abbottabad, Ayubia, Kohat, D.I.Khan, Mirpurkhas, Sorab, Amri, Taftan, Qallat, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Gilgit, Sust, Skardu, Gujrat, Sargodha and Layyah.

While Category-C Rest Houses facility was at Pindi Point Murree, Saidu Sharif, Bannu and Ziarat.

"The reservation will be made through official website/email address pakpostresthouses@gmail.com" he said.

