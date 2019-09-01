Postal rest houses in Murree, Rawalpindi earn 2.079 m in 40 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Post have generated an income of Rs 2.079 million from its rest houses in Murree and Rawalpindi in just 40 days.

The rest houses in the two cities had been attracting tourists in bulk from across the country since their opening for the general public at affordable rent since May 25, a Post Office official told APP.

With the availability of comfortable and luxurious staying facilities at reasonable charges, more and more people wanted to visit the tourist places, particularly in hilly areas in the north, due to which all the Post Office rest houses had been booked in advance till the end of September, the official said.

He said the department had opened around 40 rest houses earlier this year at different locations across the country to cater to domestic and foreign tourists. The rest houses of Murree and Rawalpindi were in great demand, he added.

"Despite the fact that these rest houses are not in good shape as they were constructed long ago, the public want to stay there because of reasonable charges," he added.

To a question, he said the communication ministry was making efforts to improve the condition of the rest houses, besides building new motels.

The Post Office rest houses have been divided into three categories. A category rest houses are located in Karachi, Multan, Jhelum, Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Nathia Gali, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shadman, Lahore, Lahore Cantt, Sialkot General , Post Office (GPO), Sialkot Cantt, Faislabad GPO and Quetta with Rs 3,000 per day rent.

Similarly, per day rent of the B category rest houses in Attock, Murree GPO, Gujrat, Sargodha, Layyah, Chitral, Abbottabad, Ayubia, Kohat, DI Khan, Mirpurkhas, Sorab, Amri, Taftan, Qallat, Muzzaffarbad, Mirpur, Kotli, Gilgit, Sust and Skardu is Rs 2,200.

While for rest houses in Pindi Point Murree, Saidu Sharif, Bannu, Ziarat and Sialkot Cantt, which fell in C category, per day rent of Rs1,200 is charged.

Jawad Ali Shah, a private tour operator, told APP that the Pakistan Post's initiative had enabled travel agents like him to grab more customers as booking such rest houses was easier than the private motels, which charged high fares.