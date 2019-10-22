UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Postal Service Suspended Between India And Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 04:55 PM

Postal service suspended between India and Pakistan

Postal service has been closed between Pakistan and India due to increase in clashes.After the 1947 for the first time postal service has been closed between Pakistan and India

New Delhi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Postal service has been closed between Pakistan and India due to increase in clashes.After the 1947 for the first time postal service has been closed between Pakistan and India.

According to international new agency, there have been wars between both countries and continuously clashes but postal service was never closed.The condition changed after the article 370 terminations and giving constitutional status to Kashmir by Modi government.Pakistan had received last postal consignment on August 27.The post neither reaching to Pakistan from India and nor from Pakistan to India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India August Post From Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says JUI-F chief must be given 'Fac ..

15 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed attends enthronement of new Japane ..

16 minutes ago

China's major telecom operators build over 80,000 ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian Military Holding Final Tests of Turkey-M ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan,Turkey to identify areas for enhancing co ..

1 minute ago

Central African countries in talks on boosting ant ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.