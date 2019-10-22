Postal service suspended between India and Pakistan

Postal service has been closed between Pakistan and India due to increase in clashes.After the 1947 for the first time postal service has been closed between Pakistan and India

According to international new agency, there have been wars between both countries and continuously clashes but postal service was never closed.The condition changed after the article 370 terminations and giving constitutional status to Kashmir by Modi government.Pakistan had received last postal consignment on August 27.The post neither reaching to Pakistan from India and nor from Pakistan to India.