UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Postal Services Termed Essential Service Provider During Pandemic: UPU

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 02:16 PM

Postal services termed essential service provider during pandemic: UPU

Postal services across the world are increasingly being recognized and acknowledged as an essential service provider as people are forced to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Postal services across the world are increasingly being recognized and acknowledged as an essential service provider as people are forced to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to Universal Postal Union (UPU), "With more than 650,000 post offices and 5.3 million staff reaching populations in even the remotest areas, there is no doubt that the postal network is critical infrastructure for connecting citizens and businesses with the services they need," said a press release.

This is more evident now than ever as the spread of COVID-19 has prompted countries to shut down public life, re-framing how governments, businesses and citizens view the postal system.

Posts can offer those stuck at home a lifeline.

Their physical reach, the trust and confidence they generally hold with the public and their knowledge of people and local communities make posts an obvious partner to support the broader government response to the pandemic.

Many have already assumed additional responsibilities, introducing new services, or expanding existing ones to lend a helping hand to those in need. Some of the most relevant postal services include the last-mile delivery of vaccines, wellness checks for the elderly, prescription medicine delivery, remittances and pension payment delivery.

Against the backdrop of posts assisting governments in protecting and expending social, financial business and trade support services during the pandemic.

Related Topics

World Business Post Government Million

Recent Stories

Government authorities complete inspections of haz ..

5 minutes ago

SC reserves judgment on review petitions in Justic ..

26 minutes ago

Florian Zeller looks to next film as he savors Osc ..

4 minutes ago

Four shopkeepers held over profiteering

4 minutes ago

Four shops sealed,9 profiteers fined

4 minutes ago

Japan's ANA aims for carbon neutrality by 2050

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.