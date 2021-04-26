Postal services termed essential service provider during pandemic: UPU

Postal services across the world are increasingly being recognized and acknowledged as an essential service provider as people are forced to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Postal services across the world are increasingly being recognized and acknowledged as an essential service provider as people are forced to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to Universal Postal Union (UPU), "With more than 650,000 post offices and 5.3 million staff reaching populations in even the remotest areas, there is no doubt that the postal network is critical infrastructure for connecting citizens and businesses with the services they need," said a press release.

This is more evident now than ever as the spread of COVID-19 has prompted countries to shut down public life, re-framing how governments, businesses and citizens view the postal system.

Posts can offer those stuck at home a lifeline.

Their physical reach, the trust and confidence they generally hold with the public and their knowledge of people and local communities make posts an obvious partner to support the broader government response to the pandemic.

Many have already assumed additional responsibilities, introducing new services, or expanding existing ones to lend a helping hand to those in need. Some of the most relevant postal services include the last-mile delivery of vaccines, wellness checks for the elderly, prescription medicine delivery, remittances and pension payment delivery.

Against the backdrop of posts assisting governments in protecting and expending social, financial business and trade support services during the pandemic.