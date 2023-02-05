Postdoctoral academia stress Kashmir solution on permanent basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :On the Kashmir Solidarity Day, a resolution titled 'Regional security threats anticipation' is set forth to be adopted by the academic and socio-cultural hierarchies across the globe, according to a press release, issued by the Asia-Oceania Postdoctoral Academia (AOPDA) on Sunday.

Presented by the international postdoctoral community, the resolution is intended to ignite the global poltico-cultural and socio-racial vigilance on the systematic, decades-long prevalence, which has been plotted by one of the major players of the present-day international politics. The resolution calls for everyone to have a thorough, judicious and methodological overview of the situation, and, at the same time, urges the UN, the SAARC and other global stakeholders to come forward, take the issue seriously and make some meaningful considerations in order to ensure preventive measures.

The resolution marks the Day by calling for a conceptual as well as cautionary frame, which must deal with the potential as well as emergent dangers to the Asia regional security. These dangers stand on verge of yielding an anarchically structured mechanism, along with inter- as well as intra-regional security complexity - over and above the serious situational concerns henceforth, notes the resolution.

It remains lucidly clear to anyone, through any lens, and by any standards that Indian has been responsible for the current plight of Kashmiris. When viewed from the core of the fact, the issue seems to be linked to 'Pre-cold war patterns', in their very bi-faceted nature - at least at every single level of South Asian region's security stakes.

"The '2023's resolution of regional security threats anticipation' hereby invites the global observant eye to analyse, interpret and anticipate the linear proceedings in Indian Occupied Kashmir. The intermittent occurrences clearly provide and reflect the nuanced view of the strongly masked so-called political 'simplification' of the idea and grand design behind the over-arching agenda of bi-faceted 'unipolarity' and the 'centre-periphery', backed and fuelled by the linear tendency of its perpetuation at larger scales of the regional level," said the release.

Complimentary to the main agenda is the historical leverage against Pakistan, being constantly utilised by India since 1948, in order to divert the global attention from the actual proceedings and the nefarious designs beneath. Perpetuation of the linear anarchical structure, coupled with the ethno-geographical complexity, provides almost all major sub-structures to shield against the diplomatic mediating effects at any level. The well-structured decades-long show reflects clearly the systematic dynamics of India's uni-polarity and centre-periphery, establishing linear tendency which holds fast a number of potential threats that can contractually well overpass and overlap the regional boundaries.

The resolution has been drafted by Prof. Dr. Aurangzeb Hafi, who has long been serving as cross-disciplinary P.I. in different reputed institutions including the Asia-Oceania Postdoctoral Academia (AOPDA). The resolution is aimed to indicate the lines, in order to interpret and anticipate in a realistic sense, the roots-pattern, the formation and operation frames of "amity and enmity" among the stakeholder units of the system, which constitute the essential baselines for the regional security and concerning interpretations of certain actions of the actors, which cannot be accepted to be just labelled as inter-ethnic political measures or intra-political administrative requisites, etc.

This resolution urges everyone hereby, to have a judicious and thorough view of the situation and see the connections behind appearances, that are complicating moment by moment the regional security threats in a multiplicative form, progressively proceeding towards the boundless fire of an ultimate humanitarian crisis, that would take eventually the whole of Asia into it's very flames.