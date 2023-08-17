Open Menu

Poster And Video Making Competition Held In Mehran University

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) organized a poster and video making competition on Thursday under the theme of "Milkar Corruption Roken"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) organized a poster and video making competition on Thursday under the theme of "Milkar Corruption Roken".

The university's spokesperson stated that in the competition of creating the best video, a student of the Electrical Engineering Department Muhammad Shafiq emerged as the winner, while in the poster-making competition, Nadeem Ali Mirani from the Chemical Engineering department secured first and Abdullah from the Software Engineering department got second position.

The top three students were awarded cash prizes of three thousand, two thousand and one thousand rupees respectively. Deputy Director of the student's advisor office, Mehran university Dr. Shoaib Sheikh also distributed Shields among the victorious students.

