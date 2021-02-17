UrduPoint.com
Poster Competition Arranged To Highlight Indian Barbarianism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 08:19 PM

Punjab Council of the Arts arranged a poster competition titled " Maqbuza Kashmir aur Aqwame Aalam ki Bey Hieesi" to highlight Indian atrocities on innocent people of Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts arranged a poster competition titled " Maqbuza Kashmir aur Aqwame Aalam ki Bey Hieesi" to highlight Indian atrocities on innocent people of Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion as a chief guest Chairperson Peace and Cultural organization, Mushal Hussain Malik said that Kashmiris will soon get rid of the illegal domination of India.

The European Union and the United Nations have turned a blind eye to Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

Kashmiris are being martyred in fake police encounters in the Occupied Kashmir Valley on a daily basis, she added.

Prizes were also distributed among the children who won the position.

Director Arts Council Waqara Ahmad said that India is breaking mountains of oppression and barbarism in occupied Kashmir, but the UN Security Council, the Human Rights Council and human rights organizations do not even condemn Indian barbarism. Dozens of students participated in the poster competition, he added.

