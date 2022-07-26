Poster competition "Historical places of Pakistan" held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Poster-making competitions titled "Historical places of Pakistan' were held at the Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in connection with the Pakistan Diamond Jubilee celebrations here Tuesday.

The competitions were held in two different age groups: one category was 6 to 15 years, and the other was 16 to 25 years.

The chief guest of the competition was Naheed Manzoor, while the Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed and Mohammad Younis Rumi performed as Judges.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony, Naheed Manzoor said that the arts will always flourish in the Arts Council. Children have painted the beautiful Minar-e-Pakistan, Badshahi Mosque, Shahi Qila, Rohtas Qila, Shah Rukn Alam mausoleum and Ziarat Residency in today's competitions on the canvas.

She said that Pakistani youth was endowed with natural talents, and young painters were encouraged to excel in their work.

Naheed added that artists trained by Arts Council had made Pakistan famous worldwide.

While speaking, Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that Allah creates everything between the earth and the sky. "Artists have captured the beautiful sights of nature in colours, and colours do not need language; they speak their language", he said.

In the 6 to 15 years group competition, Sanaveesh got the first position, Nimra Wasiq second, while Javeria Zafar and Arfa Zafar obtained third and fourth positions, respectively.

In the second category of the 16 to 25 age group, Vijaya Raja secured first, Nimrah Naveed second, while Zanira Ghafoor and Hafsa Aram attained the third and fourth positions.

Shields and certificates of appreciation were distributed to all the position holders, and many students from the twin cities participated in the competitions.