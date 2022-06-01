Poster competition on 'Smoking hazards' held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :A poster competition titled 'Smoking hazards' was held for students of various educational institutes, in connection with the World Smoking Day, observed on Wednesday.

Students of different schools, colleges and universities participated in the contests held under the aegis of the district administration.

In this connection, a ceremony was held at Metropolitan Corporation hall which was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue/Finance) Abid Hussain Bhatti. Deputy Director Colleges Imdadullah Bhatti, Chief Executive Officer education Authority Ali Ahmed Sian, officers and a large number of students participated.

The first five position-holder students were awarded prizes. In the school category, Rumesa Abdul Khaliq secured the first position, Um-e-Roman second, Mah Noor Rasheed stood third.

In college and University category, Maryam Khalil of Government Graduate College of Samanabad first, Waris Ali of Punjab College second, Maryam Aleem of Agriculture University stood third.

The ADC appreciated the art work of the students and said that the district administration was taking measures to save the youth from the menace of smoking. He said that such types of competitions were very useful for creating awareness among youth about health issues caused due to smoking.

District Coordinator for Tobacco Control Sadiq-ul-Hassan said that over 160,000 people die of smoking related diseases annually in Pakistan which is a matter of concern for a developing state.