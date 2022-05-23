Poster exhibition at SU enthralls visitors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Institute of Microbiology, University of Sindh Jamshoro on Monday organized a poster exhibition featuring 65 different projects on the three leading subjects of hematology, parasitology and recombinant DNA technology.

The exhibition was arranged with the efforts and interest of active teachers of the Institute of Microbiology Dr Bushra Patoli and Dr Atif Patoli who are engaged in constant endeavors to do something new for their students and deliver in a unique way, the university spokesman informed.

On the occasion, three judges including Director Institute of Microbiology Prof Dr Sarfraz Ali Tanio, Director Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Prof Dr Muhammad Rafique and Director Institute of Biochemistry Prof Dr Naseem Aslam Channa selected three best posters for the prize and the creators of those posters were awarded at the ceremony.

The students who grabbed the first, second and third positions were given certificates of appreciation and shields in presence of teachers of Institute of Microbiology Dr Shagufta Jabeen, Dr Abdul Nabi Mirjat, Dr Faryal Kushik and many others.

Dr.Bushra Patoli said that the purpose of holding the poster exhibition was to give an opportunity to the students to showcase their talents.

She said that subjects like hematology, parasitology and recombinant DNA technology were related to the plants, animals and humans, therefore, she said such an exhibition had been organized to develop students' interest.

She said that a grand poster exhibition would be organized soon and students from different fields of natural science would be given an opportunity to participate in it so that they could present their projects.