Poster making competition to raise awareness about traffic rules held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :A poster-making competition was held here at Government College University, here, on Monday to raise awareness about traffic rules, followed by a seminar.

In the poster-making competition, the students sketched beautiful posters based on public attention to make the laws effective, through which an effective message was disseminated. The competition and seminar were organized by Creative Society of the University in collaboration with Honda Atlas in the main hall.

Later, as an expert from the seminar, Regional Manager Safety Engineer Kaleemullah of Honda Atlas said that the only cause of accidents in the world is not following the rules. Nowadays, prohibited lights are being used on vehicles, not only affecting the eyesight but also increasing the possibility of accidents.

Putting on the prohibited horn and using it unnecessarily is no less than a torture to the people, especially the pedestrians, the elderly and the patients. We should also avoid speeding or driving on the wrong side and wrong parking and raise awareness among others.

Masood Ahmed Siddiqui, caretaker of Creative Society, said that rules and laws are made for human beings to inculcate discipline in them. While driving a vehicle, one should consider that everyone is blind, thus the individual shows responsibility for his own safety and the safety of others. Finally, there was a question and answer session with the students.