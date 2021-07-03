UrduPoint.com
Posters Again Appear In IIOJK Paying Tributes To Burhan Wani

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Posters again appear in IIOJK paying tributes to Burhan Wani

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Posters have again appeared, today, paying tributes to the popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani on the eve of his 5th martyrdom anniversary and other martyrs in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Burhan Wani along with two associates was martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 08, 2016. The killing triggered a mass uprising that still continues and during this period, 156 protesters have been killed and thousands injured by the Indian forces, KMS reported.

The posters, displayed by Wariseen-e-Shuhada Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM), Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative (JKJPI), Jammu and Kashmir Justice League (JKJL), Kashmir Resistance Movement (KRM) and Kashmir Hurriyat Forum (KHF), urged the Kashmiri people to observe Burhan Wani's anniversary and express solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

The posters, displayed by Wariseen-e-Shuhada Jammu and Kashmir, have given a call for complete shutdown in IIOJK and a march towards Tral, the native town of Burhan Wani, on his martyrdom anniversary in July 08 to express solidarity with the martyrs' families.

The posters also read "Go India go back". They said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute was the biggest hurdle to peace and stability in the region so the United Nations should take solid steps for its peaceful settlement.

The posters maintained that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste and the people of Kashmir would get rid of Indian yoke soon.

