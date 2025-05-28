Posters Again Appear In IIOJK With Pictures Of Pakistani Flag, Asim Munir, J-10C
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Posters featuring the Pakistani flag, Army Chief Field Martial Syed Asim Munir and images of Pakistan’s J-10C fighter jet-credited with downing Indian warplanes including Rafale have once again appeared in various areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters, titled “Operation Bunyanum Marsoos”, have been displayed at many places in Srinagar and other parts of the occupied territory. The posters displayed by several Hurriyat parties have been pasted on walls, pillars and poles.
The posters praised the Pakistan Army for standing in solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK and for advancing their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.
The posters read, “Pakistan Zindabad”, “Pakistan’s crushing response to Indian military aggression has won the hearts of Kashmiris.
The Pakistan Armed Forces deserve the highest appreciation”.
“Fully equipped with professional skills, the Pakistani military has exposed the reality of India’s much-hyped military capabilities.”
Another part of the message declared, “Kashmiris will never rest until they achieve freedom from Indian occupation.”
The posters also emphasized that Pakistan’s response was in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which allows for self-defense against aggression.
Further, the posters hailed Pakistan for thwarting India’s communal and expansionist agenda. “Peace-loving nations in the region should be grateful to Pakistan for dismantling the BJP-RSS design of regional hegemony and communal domination. Pakistan has restored the balance of power in South Asia.”
The posters have also been widely circulated on social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, amplifying their message to a broader audience.
Recent Stories
Arab Media Summit session urges content creators to prioritise impact over numbe ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Azerbaijan on National Day
SCA launches region’s first 'Finfluencer' licence to regulate digital financia ..
Captains of regional media highlight scope for industry’s growth amid technolo ..
Capitalise on AI or risk being left behind, experts emphasise during session at ..
Arab Media Forum panels highlight power of human stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2025
Arab Media Summit 2025: Hasher bin Maktoum reflects on media’s pastو calls fo ..
FANR reviews Barakah progress, global partnerships
UAE Embassy condemns car-ramming attack in Liverpool
Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed attend 24th Arab Media Award ceremony
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sharmila Farooqi urges for national solidarity, dialogue on 'Youm-e-Takbeer"2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan marks Youm-e-Takbeer with enthusiasm, social media brimming with tributes2 minutes ago
-
Posters again appear in IIOJK with pictures of Pakistani flag, Asim Munir, J-10C2 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui congratulates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer, asserts Pakistan's strength won't be challeng ..1 hour ago
-
ASI Abbasi laid to rest with full honors after embracing martyrdom2 hours ago
-
Police officer martyred, constable injured during robbers’ gunfire3 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue has re-emerged prominently: Ambassador11 hours ago
-
CM Bugti pays tribute to Armed Forces on Youm-e-Takbeer11 hours ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer reflects nation's resolve to protect its sovereignty: Law Minister11 hours ago
-
CJCSC, services chiefs extend felicitations on Youm-e-Takbeer anniversary11 hours ago
-
Former governor praised Pak army for making nation proud during recent conflict11 hours ago
-
Modi’s reckless rhetoric endangering regional peace, says Pakistan’s UN Envoy12 hours ago