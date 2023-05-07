ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Posters have again appeared in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and other areas urging the G-20 countries to boycott the meeting of the forum being hosted by Narendra Modi-led Indian government in the internationally recognized disputed territory.

The posters, displayed by All Parties Hurriyat Conference on walls, pillars and poles, showed India's war crimes in the occupied territory.

The posters showed the figures of the war crimes and human rights violations committed by Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel in IIOJK.

They appealed to the G20 countries that they should realize the Modi regime's ulterior motives behind holding of the meeting in Srinagar to cover up its crimes and legitimize its illegal actions of August 05, 2019 in IIOJK.

They urged these countries to take notice of India's continued denial of the Kashmiris' right to self-determination recognized by the UN Security Council, KMS reported.

The posters called upon the UN to honour its commitments made over seven decades ago and impress upon India to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The posters were also posted on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter.