Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Posters appeal IIOJK people to massively come on roads to save their identity, rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Posters appeared in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), asking the Kashmiri people to massively come on the roads to save their identity and raise their voices for the rights snatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Indian government on 5th August 2019.

According to a report by Kashmir Media Service, the posters were displayed by All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative, Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Justice League Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum, Warseen-e-Shuhada Jammu and Jammu and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Resistance Party.

The posters read a patronized judiciary under the influence of BJP is likely to endorse its illegal actions of August 5, 2019, and Kashmiri people must come on roads massively and raise their voices for the rights snatched by the BJP regime.

The posters, while appealing to people to protest against Hindutva BJP/RSS anti-Kashmir agendas, read “Revocation of Article 370 on 5th Aug 2019 was an assault on Kashmiri identity and was meant to strip Kashmiris of their rights”–” People of Jammu & Kashmir want immediate restoration of Article 370.

The posters appealed to the world community to put pressure on India to restore Kashmir-specific Articles 370 and 35A as on August 5, 2019, the Modi-led Hindutva government revoked Article 370, which granted special status to the internationally recognized disputed territory Jammu and Kashmir, and imposed a brutal military and police siege.

The posters said the Indian judiciary is giving priority to Hindutva ideology while announcing verdicts in cases related to Muslims in India/IIOJK as RSS-backed Indian BJP government’s 5 Aug 2019 annulment of J&K’s special status was meant to strip Kashmiris of their rights.

The posters, rejecting the illegal and unilateral Indian actions of August 5, 2019, said it is the legal duty of the Indian Supreme Court to give a verdict in favour of the suppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir, adding the restoration of Articles 370 & 35A is the demand of every Kashmiri living under the military and police siege since Aug 2019.

