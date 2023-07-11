Posters appear in IIOJK, urge people to observe shutdown on July 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Posters have appeared, paying tributes to martyrs of July 13, 1931 and other martyrs In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

According to Kashmir media service,the Kashmir Martyrs' Day is observed on July 13 every year not only on both sides of the Line of Control but also all over the world by the Kashmiris to pay homage to 22 Kashmiris who were martyred by the forces of Dogra ruler in 1931. They were demanding the freedom of Kashmir from the despotic Dogra rulers.

The posters were displayed by All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Wareseen–e-Shuhada, Jammu and Kashmir Sadai Mazloom, Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyet Jammu Kashmir, Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM), Jammu and Kashmir Justice League Forum (JKJLF), Democratic Youth Forum, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement, Jammu Kashmir Peoples Resistance Party, Kashmir Resistance Movement (KRM), Kashmir Hurriyat Forum (KHF), Youth Democratic Political Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Azadi, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance and several other pro-freedom groups in several parts of Kashmir valley.

The posters also urged people to observe a strike on Thursday, July 13.

The posters read sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and would definitely bring positive results. Call for the strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by all pro-freedom organizations .

The posters urged the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and world peace-loving countries to save the innocent Kashmiris from trigger-happy Indian forces by resolving the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective.