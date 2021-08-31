Posters appear in IIOJK urges to win freedom, end slavery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), posters continued to appear in streets of Srinagar and other areas urging Kashmiris to forge greater unity to get rid of India's brutal occupation and break chains of slavery.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters were displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Falah Party in Pantha. Chowk , Aripora ,Zewan areas of Srinagar.

The posters read that if Afghans could not be stopped from winning freedom, how the people of Kashmir could be enslaved for long by India.

The posters said, success is in Almighty Allah's hand and we must remain united and firm in our struggle against the Indian illegal occupation to achieve our right to self-determination.