UrduPoint.com

Posters Appear In IIOJK Urges To Win Freedom, End Slavery

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Posters appear in IIOJK urges to win freedom, end slavery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), posters continued to appear in streets of Srinagar and other areas urging Kashmiris to forge greater unity to get rid of India's brutal occupation and break chains of slavery.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters were displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Falah Party in Pantha. Chowk , Aripora ,Zewan areas of Srinagar.

The posters read that if Afghans could not be stopped from winning freedom, how the people of Kashmir could be enslaved for long by India.

The posters said, success is in Almighty Allah's hand and we must remain united and firm in our struggle against the Indian illegal occupation to achieve our right to self-determination.

Related Topics

India Jammu Srinagar Media From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-S ..

2 minutes ago
 Ijaz Ahmad Minhas assumes office

Ijaz Ahmad Minhas assumes office

3 minutes ago
 Merkel Says Germany Looking for Ways to Talk to Ta ..

Merkel Says Germany Looking for Ways to Talk to Taliban Without Giving Them Legi ..

3 minutes ago
 Arrangements made for upgradation of 2 disposal st ..

Arrangements made for upgradation of 2 disposal stations

3 minutes ago
 Merkel says Kabul airport of 'existential importan ..

Merkel says Kabul airport of 'existential importance'

3 minutes ago
 Henderson signs new long-term Liverpool deal

Henderson signs new long-term Liverpool deal

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.