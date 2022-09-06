UrduPoint.com

Posters Appear In IIOJK With Pictures Of Martyred Gen Sarfaraz On Eve Of Defence Day

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Posters appear in IIOJK with pictures of martyred Gen Sarfaraz on eve of Defence day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), posters with pictures of martyred Pakistani General Sarfaraz Ali Soomro, have appeared on the eve of September 6 (today), Defence Day of Pakistan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters displayed in different parts of the territory including Srinagar, Shopian, Gandarba, Pulwama and other areas.

The posters contain the statements of the martyred General like "The time is not away when Kashmir will be freed and the people will get their rights.

Failure has been written on the enemies' hands," and "Our enemy was trying with failure to spread disappointment by utilizing its resources and through its social media.

It is better that the enemy quit its nefarious agenda and give minorities their rights and leave illegal occupations."

