Posters Appear In Srinagar Demanding Right To Self-determination

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Posters appear in Srinagar demanding right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have appeared in Srinagar and other areas, appealing the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per its resolution passed on 5th January 1949.

The posters were displayed by pro-freedom organizations, including Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement and Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, in Srinagar and other areas. The posters urged the World Body to take notice of violation of Kashmiris' right to self-determination, recognized by the UN Security Council through its resolution passed on January 5, 1949.The posters were also seen on social media, including facebook and Twitter.

It was on January 5, 1949, when the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris' right to decide their future by themselves through an UN-sponsored plebiscite. The posters reminded the UN that it must implement its relevant resolutions to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute.

The posters, have pictures of illegally detained Hurriyet leaders, including All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Maasrat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Aasiya Andrabi and Dr Hameed Fayaz, reminded the UN that it must implement its relevant resolutions to settle the dispute, Kashmir media service reported.

The posters called upon the World Body to honour its commitments made 73 years ago and said that the Right to Self-Determination Day was a reminder to the global community that it could not shy away from its responsibility towards the Kashmiri people.

The right to self-determination was a vital component of human dignity and the negation of this right is the negation of human freedom, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and human rights covenants, the posters read.

