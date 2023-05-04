UrduPoint.com

Posters Appear In Srinagar Praising COAS For Firm Stance On Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Posters appear in Srinagar praising COAS for firm stance on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The posters appeared in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) praising Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir for reiterating Pakistan's firm stance in support of the Kashmiri people.

The posters appeared days after the army chief reiterated a categorical stance on the issue of Kashmir and reaffirmation of all-out support for Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination.

In the posters displayed at various locations in Srinagar, the people of Kashmiris praised COAS for showing solidarity with the residents of IIOJK and to advance their cause of right to self-determination.

"Thank you Pakistan Army Chief Syed Asim Munir. We are grateful to you for sticking to your national stand regarding the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir and supporting Kashmiris," a banner said.

"Thank you Pakistan Army Chief," said another poster.

The posters were displayed by Jammu Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement and Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army Jammu Srinagar

Recent Stories

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

3 minutes ago
 Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commande ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commander of Ninth Air Force

6 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

1 hour ago
 DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

2 hours ago
 UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#03 ..

UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#039; Summit visualising future o ..

2 hours ago
 Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disast ..

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disaster Mitigation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.