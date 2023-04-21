UrduPoint.com

Posters Appear In Srinagar Urging G20 Meeting Boycott In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Posters appear in Srinagar urging G20 meeting boycott in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Posters have appeared in Srinagar urging the G20 countries to boycott its meeting in internationally recognised disputed territory, the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir media service, the posters were displayed by pro-freedom organizations, including Warseen-e-Shuda.

The posters urged the World Body to take notice of the violation of Kashmiris' right to self-determination recognized by the UN Security Council through its resolution passed on January 5, 1949.

The posters appealed to G20 nations that they should realise that India's ulterior motives behind holding the groupings meeting in IIOJK is nothing but to hide its anti-Kashmir agendas and demand of the UN resolutions by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

.

The posters called upon the World Body to honour its commitments made 74 years ago and said that the Right to Self-Determination Day was a reminder to the global community that it could not shy away from its responsibility of settling the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

