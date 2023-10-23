Posters appear in Srinagar urging Kashmiris to observe October 27 as Black Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Posters have appeared in Srinagar and other areas of the territory wherein people have been asked to observe October 27 on Friday, as Black Day, against illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, it was on this day in 1947 when New Delhi invaded Kashmir and occupied the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people. The posters pasted on walls, buildings and electric polls said that the Kashmiris would continue their struggle till they achieve their right to self-determination as promised by the international community.

The posters displayed by APHC, Resistance Youth Forum J&K, J&K Warseen-e-Shohda, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement, Jammu Kashmir Students Forum and others have described the 27th October 1947 as the darkest chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

The posters appealed to the people in and outside Jammu and Kashmir to become a wall against Indian BJP-RSS government’s Hindutva agenda in Kashmir by marking October 27 as Black Day.

The posters mentioned that that India was changing education curriculum and dismissing Muslim employees to advance its Hindutva agenda in IIOJK.

The posters have also been circulated on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.