UrduPoint.com

Posters Appear On Social Media, Demand Release Of Yasin Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Posters appear on social media, demand release of Yasin Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Posters have appeared on social media with pictures of illegally detained Muhammad Yasin Malik demanding his release.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters with pictures of Yasin Malik read, "Indian illegal occupation authorities used all brutal means and inhuman tactics to silence Yasin Malik's voice but they miserably failed in their nefarious designs." The posters read, "Yasin Malik is torch-bearer of Kashmiris' right to self-determination and he will take his mission to its logical conclusion, come what may." "Yasin Malik's mother is fast deteriorating with each passing day due to her long separation from her son as the brutal occupation authorities have not allowed him to be with her for over two years," the posters further read.

The posters say, "Yasin Malik remained a target of the BJP. The main reason is Yasin Malik's ongoing peaceful struggle for Kashmir's sovereignty and the role of his party. The cases against Yasin Malik are a political vendetta."The posters conveyed a message to India that the Kashmiris will never surrender for their just demand for their right to self-determination.

Related Topics

India Social Media May National University Media All From

Recent Stories

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

2 hours ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

2 hours ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

2 hours ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

2 hours ago
 State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchang ..

State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchange for Sweden, Finland Joining ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on W ..

Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on Wednesday - State Dept.

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.