UrduPoint.com

Posters Appear To Expose India's Anti-Kashmir Designs In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Posters appear to expose India's anti-Kashmir designs in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Posters have once again appeared in Srinagar and other areas in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to record the Kashmiris' protest against the divisive policies being pursued by India's BJP and RSS regime in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters were displayed by the Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum (JKSF), Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM) and various other pro-freedom organizations.

The posters were marked with slogans, "Hindutva rulers are targeting Kashmir youth" and "Indian anti-Kashmir policy is a big threat to peace in the region".

Serious concern was expressed over the silence of the United Nations and world community on Indian aggression in Kashmir. There were posters on which it was written that the Modi-led fascist Indian regime was changing the demography of the Muslim majority IIOJK by using different tactics, and was misleading the international community about the actual ground situation of the territory.

"Indian state has caged us and is terrorizing, targeting, killing, harassing and arresting the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the posters read.

Related Topics

India Protest World United Nations Jammu Srinagar Muslim Media

Recent Stories

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

60 minutes ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

1 hour ago
 Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank mark ..

Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank market

3 hours ago
 German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official ..

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

4 hours ago
 PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.